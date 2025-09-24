SJ Suryah, Sai Pallavi, Anirudh, and others selected for Kalaimamani Award; Yesudas to receive MS Subbulakshmi Award

CHENNAI: Actors SJ Surya, Sai Pallavi, Vikram Prabhu, George Maryan, K Manikandan and others have been selected to receive Kalaimamani awards, the highest civilian awards conferred on doyens of arts by the Tamil Nadu government. The awards will be handed over by chief minister MK Stalin next month.

A government release said that Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram selected the recipients. For the year 2021, SJ Surya, Sai Pallavi, Lingusamy (director), JK alias M Jayakumar (art director) and Super Subbarayan (stunt choreographer) will receive Kalaimamani in the cinema category.

Vikram Prabhu, Jaya Guhanathan (actors), Viveka (lyricist), Diamond Babu (public relations), and D Lakshmikanthan (still photographer) will receive awards for the year 2022. K Manikandan, George Maryan (actors), Anirudh (music director), Shweta Mohan (singer), Sandy alias A Santhoshkumar (dance choreographer) and Nikil Murugan (public relations) will receive the award for 2023.

Apart from movie stars, Kalaimamani awards will be conferred on achievers in other art forms such as literature, music, dance, theatre, television drama, folk arts and others. Recipients of the award will receive a gold medal weighing 3 sovereigns (24 grams) and a shield.

Writer N Murugesa Pandian will receive Bharathiyar Award and singer KJ Yesudas will receive MS Subbulakshmi Award. Meanwhile, dancer Muthukannammal will receive the Balasaraswati Award. The recipients of the special awards will be given a cheque worth Rs. 2 lakh, a gold medal (24 grams).

"Applications for the awards were received by Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram and a committee was formed to scrutinize the application. The general body of the Mandram approved the awardees list shortlisted by the committee," the release added.