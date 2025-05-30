Sixth day of bathing ban at Courtallam waterfalls; tourists disappointed

CHENNAI: As the southwest monsoon intensifies over Kerala, several parts of Tamil Nadu, especially districts along the Western Ghats are experiencing rainfall.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts have been receiving continuous drizzles over the past few days.

This has led to an increase in water inflow into major reservoirs, causing water levels to rise rapidly.

Anticipating further heavy rainfall, authorities issued an orange alert for Tenkasi district on Thursday.

The forecast proved accurate, as several areas across the district—including urban centers—were hit by intense showers throughout the day. The heavy downpour caused water to overflow in multiple locations.

In response to the rising water levels and the threat of floods, a bathing ban was imposed at the popular Courtallam waterfalls five days ago.

With continued heavy rain in the Western Ghats region, including Courtallam, and overnight showers, the ban has now been extended for a sixth consecutive day.

Water is now surging through all the major waterfalls—including Main Falls, Five Falls (Aintharuvi), Old Falls, and Puli Aruvi.

As a precautionary measure, officials have enforced the restriction to ensure public safety.

However, the extended ban has left many tourists disappointed, with several returning home after being unable to enjoy the falls.