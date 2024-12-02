Six trains rescheduled on Dec 2, check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has notified the rescheduling and change in origination of a few more express trains due to suspension of Bridge No.452 between Vikravandi – Mundiyampakkam and water rising above danger level on Bridge No. 84 between Tirukoilur and Tandarai.

Train No. 16179 Chennai Egmore – Mannargudi Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 22.55 hrs on 02.12.2025 will run on normal route. However, the train has been rescheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 23.55 hrs (Late by 1 hour). (Earlier notified Cancellation of train service vide press release no: 670 has been withdrawn).

Train No. 20605 Chennai Egmore - Tiruchendur Superfast Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 16.10 hrs on 02.12.2024 will originate from Villupuram. The train is partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Villupuram.

Train No. 20498 Firozpur – Rameswaram Humsafar Superfast Express that left Firozpur at 05.55 hrs on 30.11.2024 is diverted to run via Chennai Egmore, Chennai Beach, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Salem, Karur, Tiruchchirappalli Fort, Tiruchchirappalli skipping stoppages at Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Ariyalur

Train No. 16101 Chennai Egmore – Kollam Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 17.00 hrs on December 2 will be rescheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 18.00 hrs (Late by 1 hour).

Train No. 22661 Chennai Egmore – Rameswaram Superfast Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 17.45 hrs on December 2 will be rescheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 18.45 hrs (Late by 1 hour).

Train No. 12633 Chennai Egmore- Kanniyakumari Express to leave Chennai Egmore at 17.20 hrs on December 2 will be rescheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 18.20 hrs (Late by 1 hour), a release issued by SR said.