Six TN districts likely to receive rain in next 3 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: Six districts in south and west Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain in the next three hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said in its forecast on Monday.

According to the weathermen, the six districts are The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, due to a change in speed of the western wind, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu from July 29 to August 3, the Meteorological Department has informed.

The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy in Chennai and suburban areas today. A few parts of the city are likely to receive light rain.