Six Russians detained by Kudankulam police on suspicion

TIRUNELVELI: Six Russians besides three others who were moving around close to the Kudankulam nuclear reactor area here were detained by the police on suspicion, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The Russians, which included a woman, accompanied by two persons from Valliyoor and a car driver from Thiruvananthapuram in neighbouring Kerala were picked up by the Kudankulam police on suspicion on Monday, he said. They were interrogated for nearly six hours, the official added.

Police said fishers from Idinthakarai village alerted them after noticing some foreigners moving around in their village.

Kudankulam has two 1,000 MWe nuclear reactors built with Russian assistance and four more similar units are coming up at the same complex.