Six Odisha natives held with 62 kg of ganja at Coimbatore railway junction

COIMBATORE: Six Odisha natives including five women were arrested with 62 kg of ganja by Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Coimbatore railway junction on Monday.

A joint team of RPF and Narcotics Intelligence Bureau (NIB) sleuths on suspicion picked up six persons, as they got down the Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express at Coimbatore junction and a check revealed them to have the huge contraband. The contraband seized was worth several lakhs.

They all were working in Alappuzha in Kerala. Saurav Kumar, Divisional Security Commissioner, Salem Division said over 335 kg of ganja and other narcotic substances were seized in February and March, so far this year in the Salem Division.

“A detailed analysis of data about drug trafficking has been done and RPF staff deployed to curb the traffickers in the division,” he said.

Police suspect a larger network to be involved in the offence and further inquiries are on.