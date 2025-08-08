Six more arrested in AIADMK leader Rajkumar’s murder case

CHENNAI: Police in TP Chatram have arrested six more people in connection with the murder of AIADMK leader Rajkumar, who was chased and hacked to death.

According to a report from Thanthi TV, with the latest arrests, a total of nine individuals, including a minor, have been taken into custody so far.

Police sources stated that the killing was a vengeful act carried out by a student seeking revenge for his father’s murder.