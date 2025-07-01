Six killed, five injured in explosion at Virudhunagar cracker unit

CHENNAI: Six workers were killed and five others injured in an explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit in Chinnakkamanpatti village, Sattur taluk, Virudhunagar district.

It occurred at around 9 am, when those ill-fated victims were entering a chemical filling room inside the premises.

District Fire Officer M Chandra Kumar after inspecting the accident site, said among those deceased, three were men, one woman and bodies of two other victims were charred beyond recognition.

The injured victims were rushed to Sivakasi GH. In a swift response to the serious fire call, two fire tenders rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies after clearing debris, and also lifted some fragmented bodies from under the rubble.

The deadly explosion flattened the three rooms and scattered debris around the premises. The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be known.

Further sources said standard safety procedures were not followed in the unit.

Officials would submit a report after thoroughly examining the cause of the accident. Rajeshkannan, Deputy Director, Southern region, Fire and Rescue Services Department, Revenue officials and police personnel inspected the accident site and held inquiries. Foreman has been arrested, sources said.