Six juveniles held in Virudhunagar for assaulting two boys

MADURAI: Six juveniles involved in the assault of two high school students in a farm field in Ondipulinayakkanur village in Virudhunagar were detained by the police after the video of the assault went viral on social media.

The video shows the minors repeatedly slapping the younger children in a fit of rage. One of the minors was seen kicking a boy in his stomach, and both victims were screaming in pain.

Sources said the victims had informed some of the village elders about the minor gang smoking marijuana. Irked by this, the gang had attacked them.

The police, after reviewing the video, picked up the minors. Meanwhile, both parties entered into a compromise. However, six juveniles were taken to the Juvenile Justice Board, Virudhunagar, for further action.