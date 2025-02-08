Six including 3 women booked for drugging, sexually assaulting woman in Vellore

CHENNAI: The police have registered a case against six people, including three women, for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her in Vellore.

As per a Daily Thanthi Report, the complainant, a 30-year-old woman from Chinna Kancheepuram, had sold her land a few months ago and invested Rs 15 lakh with Altaf Dasin, who runs a private finance company near Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai district. She also encouraged her acquaintances to invest in the same company and reportedly canvassed Rs 1.7 crore from those she knew.

However, when the investment period ended, Altaf settled only Rs 40 lakh but refused to return the rest of the amount. Infuriated by this, the victim confronted Altaf and demanded that he return the money to her acquaintances following which he asked her to come to Vellore to collect the cash.

When she met him at a hotel to collect the money, Altaf, along with two of his friends, allegedly spiked her cool drinks with drugs and raped her when she was unconscious. Later, the gang threatened her by saying that they have videographed the incident and would leak the clip if she demanded the money.

Following this, the victim approached the All Women police station in Vellore and lodged a complaint. Subsequently, the police registered a case against six people, including Altaf and three women, and are investigating.