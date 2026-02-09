Six government nursing colleges to come up across Tamil Nadu

He added that the State’s overall mortality rate had declined from 10.6% to 7.7% at present, attributing the improvement largely to the role played by nurses. “Nurses are the backbone of Tamil Nadu’s healthcare system. Their service is the reason the State continues to be regarded as a leader in public health in India,” he said.

The Minister noted that Tamil Nadu currently has 6 government nursing colleges and 25 government nursing training schools with 2,060 students, in addition to 285 private nursing colleges and 188 private training schools. Around 27,370 nurses graduate every year from these institutions.

“Over the last four years, more than 5,000 nurses have been given permanent appointments, while 38,209 appointment orders were issued across five years. The government has also created 17,000 new nursing posts,” he added.