Six devotees suffer minor burns after fall in ember bed at Draupadiamman Temple in Tiruttani

CHENNAI: Six devotees suffered minor burn injuries after they slipped and fell into an ember bed at a temple festival during the fire walking ceremony held at Draupadiamman Temple in Tiruttani in Thiruvallur district, 90 km from the city on Sunday evening.

Police sources said that the TNFRS (Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service) personnel who were on standby during the event responded in time and rescued the six persons and ensured that they received treatment. All the injured are out of danger, police said.

The temple festival began a few weeks ago and the fire-walking event was held on Sunday when the incident happened.

About ten months ago, a 14 month old girl child suffered 36 % burn injuries after she slipped from her grandfather's arms and fell into an ember bed at a temple festival near Uthukottai in Thiruvallur district.