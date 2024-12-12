Six dead, many hurt as massive fire erupts at City Hospital in Dindigul

CHENNAI: At least six people have died and many are injured following a massive fire accident at City Hospital in Dindigul on Thursday night.

The fire reportedly broke out at around 9 pm due to an electrical short circuit on the ground floor of the hospital building. Over 50 people, including patients, attendants, and staff were present at the time.

As the fire spread, the panicked people fled to the first and second floors. They have been evacuated by fire and rescue teams, sources said.

The district collector who visited the premises said that some patients had sustained severe burn injuries in the fire and are being treated at the Dindigul Government Hospital.

Rescue and relief operations are under way while patients admitted at the hospital have all been shifted to government hospitals and private facilities in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai took to social media to offer condolences to the families of the deceased.

"It is deeply distressing to hear that 7 people have lost their lives in a fire accident at a hospital in Dindigul. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families," Annamalai said in his post.

He urged the Dindigul district administration to expedite rescue operations. "I request the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the families of the victims and ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment," he added.