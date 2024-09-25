Six Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Tiruppur amid intense document verification drive

CHENNAI: Police in Tiruppur have arrested six individuals who were found wandering without proper documentation.

The arrested individuals, identified as Tanveer, Rasib Tawon, Mohammed Aslam, Mohammed Al Islam, Mohammed Rahul Amin, and Saumun Sheikh, are Bangladeshi nationals, and an investigation is currently underway.

According to a report by Daily Thanthi, the South Police and Special Task Force conducted a document verification drive at the cental bus stop, checking Aadhaar and other identification documents of migrant workers.

During the operation, the six men raised suspicion. Upon questioning, they were unable to produce Aadhaar or other identification documents. Further investigation revealed they were citizens of Bangladesh.

The investigation found that the six individuals had arrived at a textile company in the Mudalipalayam SIDCO area about 15 days ago, posing as northern Indian workers. When the company conducted an identity check, it discovered they were Bangladeshi nationals and refused to employ them.

The group later attempted to secure jobs at another company in Palladam but were apprehended by the police at the cental bus stop.

It was also discovered that they had traveled from Guwahati to Chennai, and then to Tiruppur, without proper documentation.