Six arrested in Karur for creating fake PAN cards 

TIRUCHY: Anti Terrorism squad on Wednesday arrested six persons from Karur who had made fake PAN cars for arranging Aadhaar cards.

On a tip off that a gang has been making fake PAN for Aadhaar card with forged documents across Karur district, the SP (Anti Terrorism Squad) V Badrinarayanan instructed to form a special team to nab the culprits.

On Wednesday, the team arrested six persons who were identified as Jayakumar(agent), Karthick(Aadhaar enrollment officer), Naveen Sekar, Sampath, Srinivasan and Kalaivani all from Karur found to be creating fake PAN cards to apply for Aadhaar cards.

The team also confiscated as many as 130 fake PAN cards, 69 Aadhar enrollment forms,

one laptop and 6 mobile phones and other devices that are used to make the PAN Cards.

Further investigations are on.