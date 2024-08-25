Begin typing your search...
Sivakasi workers killed in blast at firecracker unit near Natham
As their bodies were blown to bits in the blast, the officials have not yet been able to identify the victims.
CHENNAI: Two workers from Sivakasi, who were engaged in the manufacture of firecrackers, were killed in a blast near Natham in Dindigul district.
The police are searching for Selvam, the owner of a fireworks factory in Avichipatti, who is absconding.
