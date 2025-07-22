Sivakasi firecracker unit blast: Manager, foreman arrested; owner absconding

CHENNAI: The Sivakasi East police have arrested the manager and foreman of a firecracker manufacturing unit in Naranapuram in connection with an explosion that killed three workers and injured three others.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a special team is also actively searching for the factory owner, Srinivasan, who is currently absconding.

On Monday, July 21, the explosion occurred around 3.30 pm while the victims were working in a chemical filling room on the premises. The deceased have been identified as Karthik (23), Sangeetha (40), and Lakshmi (45). Those injured, Maariamman (55), Maariayammal (53), and Nagalakshmi (55), were rushed to Sivakasi Government Hospital for treatment.

Reports stated that the standard safety procedures were not followed in the licensed manufacturing unit, and later, the license was temporarily suspended.

After the explosion, K Rajeshkannan, Deputy Director, Southern region, Fire and Rescue Services Department, Revenue officials, and police personnel inspected the accident site and held inquiries.

Based on a complaint, Sivakasi East police registered a case. On Tuesday, they arrested the manager, Prabhakaran, and the supervisor, Selvakumar.

(With inputs from Bureau)