Sivakasi blast deaths: CPI demands govt action to ensure safety systems are followed in firecracker units

CHENNAI: In the wake of the deaths of 10 workers in a firecracker unit blast in Sivakasi, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Friday demanded immediate action from the government without compromising on firecracker unit safety systems.

In a statement, he said that 10 people, including six women, died in an explosion at a firecracker unit operating at Chengamalapatti near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district, and that 13 more people were seriously injured and are being treated as in-patients at a hospital.

"It is a matter of great pain that explosions in firecracker units in Virudhunagar continue to take place in which male and female workers lose their lives in droves. A high-level committee set up by the government has pointed out that accident prevention measures in firecracker units are not properly followed and that the lack of monitoring and verification measures is the reason for the accidents," he stated.

We urge the government to take firm action without compromising on the firecracker unit safety systems, the CPI leader urged.

While expressing his party's deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, he urged the government to provide appropriate treatment to those in the hospital and take steps for their rehabilitation. He also demanded financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the deceased.