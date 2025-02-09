Sivaganga police deny allegations of attack on woman SI

MADURAI: Sivaganga police denied allegations levelled by a woman Sub Inspector Pranitha, who claimed that she was assaulted inside Somanathapuram station by some persons including Ilaya Gowthaman, a political functionary from Amaravathipudur village.

In this regard, a preliminary inquiry was conducted and it was ascertained that two groups from the village on the evening of February 5 came to the station for an investigation regarding the temple land dispute, a statement said.

At that time, the woman SI, after a vehicle check, returned to the station and intervened in the inquiry conducted by Sub Inspector Muthukrishnan.

Subsequently, it resulted in a wordy quarrel between the woman SI and the political functionary. When the villagers dispersed from the station, the woman SI was admitted to a private hospital and later to Karaikudi GH, stating assault by ten known persons. However, the doctor after examination informed that she was normal and need not be admitted. But, she refused it and got admitted to the hospital. In the meantime, she called her family members and gave a press briefing alleging assault on her.

Finally, the inquiry revealed that the allegation of assault levelled by the woman SI was false and exaggerated.

On previous occasions, the woman SI came on adverse notice and was warned multiple times for her conduct. On November 18, last year, she was transferred from Somanathapuram to Sivaganga Town station. However, instead of reporting to her new station, she entered on medical leave for 48 days from November 30 and is yet to report to the station. A detailed inquiry will be conducted for further action.