Sivaganga man held under Explosives Act following blast in motor room

MADURAI: A thirty-year-old man was arrested in Sivaganga after being charged with illegal possession of explosive material in a house.

The accused has been identified as S Aravindhan of Arasaneri Keelamedu, sources said. The arrest was made on Saturday evening after the explosives stocked inside an old motor room went off because of hot weather.

The room was partially damaged in the blast. Based on a call from the public, the Sivaganga Town police inspected the spot and held inquiries.

The police filed a case against the accused under The Explosives Act and remanded him to judicial custody, sources said.