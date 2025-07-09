Sivaganga man held for hoax bomb threat to DGP office

CHENNAI: The Chennai police arrested a 42-year-old man from Sivaganga district for making a hoax bomb threat to the Tamil Nadu Police headquarters three days ago. The accused had made the phone call as a prank, police investigations revealed.

The arrested person was identified as Thavasilingam of Manamadurai in Sivaganga district. Police said Thavasilingam called the Chennai police control room on July 5 and told the personnel that explosives were planted at the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) on Kamarajar Salai and disconnected the call.

Immediately, BDDS (Bomb Disposal and Defusal Squad) personnel were pressed into service and the police headquarters was swept completely after which the threat was declared a hoax.

A case was registered at the Marina police station following which efforts were made to trace the phone call leading to Thavasilingam's arrest. Thavasilingam was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.