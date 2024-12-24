Sivaganga govt school sells off half-yearly answer papers along with waste

CHENNAI: The answer sheets of the recently held half-yearly examination from a government school in Sivaganga were accidentally sold to an old paper trader, who was to send it for recycling. After realising the blunder, the teachers of the school immediately took steps and helped retrieve the papers before they were destroyed.

The incident took place in Kalkurichi government higher secondary school where more than 400 students are studying, said a Thanthi TV report.

A few days ago, the school authorities disposed of a lot of old items like broken furniture, old papers, and other waste articles. The old paper and materials traders who bought them were to destroy or recycle them. However, what they did not realise was that the answer sheets from the recent examination were also given away as part of the waste.

The issue came to light when teachers who arrived at the school to collect the answer sheets for correction realised that they were missing. The teachers who figured out the mistake immediately swung into action and rushed to the old paper market and retrieved the 56 commerce papers belonging to class 9 and 10 students. An inquiry has been initiated in connection with the incident.