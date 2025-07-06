Sivaganga custodial death: Victim’s brother complains of injury after police assault

MADURAI: The brother of the custodial death victim in Madapuram of Sivaganga, approached Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Sunday complaining of pain on his legs and back.

B Ajith Kumar (27), who worked as a security guard in Madapuram Pathirakali Amman temple in Tiruppuvanam, died on June 28 after he was allegedly beaten up and tortured by a special team of the local police based on a complaint preferred by Nikitha. He alleged that Ajith stole nine sovereigns of gold from under her car seat.

Meanwhile, Ajith’s brother Naveen Kumar alleged that he, too, was brutally beaten up by the police in the name of investigation, causing internal wounds. The doctors at the hospital asked Naveen to take an x-ray, scan, and other tests. After checking the results of the medical examinations, the doctors sent him home, sources said.