Sivaganga custodial death: Victim endured 50 external injuries, alleges AIADMK

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Friday said the autopsy report of Ajith Kumar, the temple guard of Sivaganga district, who was allegedly beaten to death by police, has brought to light several horrendous facts.

The main opposition party listed the injuries quoting the post-mortem report of a state-run hospital and said those who inflicted such wounds were animals in the form of humans.

The AIADMK wondered the necessity for the special police team in Sivaganga district to interrogate the suspect in a petty case of jewellery theft. Hinting at suspicions, it asked whether there was any "important reason" for such a horrific attack; going beyond the stated reason of enquiry into alleged jewellery theft.

The AIADMK IT Wing, in a social media post said: "50 external injuries, torture inflicted using burning cigarette, severe beating on the head, leakage of blood in brain..."

Further, the party said a log was thrust on the stomach and it led to contusion and every injury inflicted was most horrific.

The party referred to "suspicions and confusions," while citing the complainant's antecedents. The complainant, a woman had alleged theft of her gold jewellery from her car.

Subsequently, in this connection, police, while questioning the temporary temple guard Kumar had allegedly tortured and beaten him to death on June 28.

The Madras HC's Madurai Bench had said that even a murderer would not have caused so much injury to a person. A purported autopsy report of Kumar is doing the rounds in the social media.

Chief Minister M K Stalin on July 1 ordered transferring the case to the CBI and said the government will extend full cooperation to the central agency.

The CM said he was anguished to know that Kumar, picked up for enquiry died under mysterious circumstances in Tiruppuvanam "only because of the assault by the police during interrogation."

"This is unjustifiable and cannot be excused," he had said.

On July 2, Tamil Nadu Minister for Co-operation, K R Periyakaruppan handed over house site 'patta,' job appointment order and Rs 5 lakh solatium on behalf of the DMK to the family of Kumar.

The assistance followed Stalin's assurance over phone to the family on July 1.

Kumar belonged to Madappuram village in Tiruppuvanam taluk of Sivaganga district.