Sivaganga custodial death: Very sorry, ma, CM Stalin tells victim's mother; assures strict action against cops

CHENNAI:“Very sorry ma,” were the opening words of Chief Minister MK Stalin who made a video call to alleged custodial death victim Ajith Kumar’s mother Malathi of Sivagangai, hours after the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court rapped the State government, and the opposition continued to mount pressure on his regime for the shocking incident.

Chief Minister Stalin also assured “strict punishment” to the five accused policemen who were remanded to judicial custody earlier in the day for the alleged custodial murder of Ajith Kumar.

In a video posted on his ‘X’ page on Tuesday evening, Stalin was heard saying, “Amma, romba (very) sorry ma. Be brave. I have asked them to initiate serious action. I will ask the minister to do whatever needs to be done to you. The minister will take care. Be Brave.”

Flanked by state cooperatives minister KR Periyarkaruppan and district Collector Porkodi, a grief-stricken Malathi and brother Naveen heard the Chief Minister over the phone: “Something that should never have happened has taken place. Be brave. I have instructed them to initiate action.”

Moments later, when the victim's brother Naveen attempted to wonder how such an atrocity could be committed after being taken for an inquiry, the Chief Minister said, “A Mistake has taken place.

We have taken immediate action. We have arrested everyone.” When the mourning sibling pointed out to the CM that his mother raised deceased Ajith Kumar with great difficulty after the early demise of their father, the Chief Minister said, “No one can accept it. I will secure punishment for them. Be brave.

“This government will definitely ensure punishment for those who failed in their duty and committed the crime. It will be a consolation for the affected family,” said Stalin on the microblogging site.