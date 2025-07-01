Sivaganga custodial death: Probe to be handed over to CBI, announces CM Stalin

CHENNAI: In a development, the Tamil Nadu Government, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, has ordered the transfer of the investigation into the custodial death of Ajithkumar at Thiruppuvanam police station to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The government pledged its full cooperation with the central agency.

The decision comes amidst intense scrutiny following the death of Ajithkumar on June 28, in Sivaganga district.

He had been taken to the Thiruppuvanam police station for questioning in connection with a case and died under mysterious circumstances while in custody.

Chief Minister Stalin, expressing deep anguish over the incident, stated in an official release: "Upon learning that the assault by police officers during interrogation was the cause of Ajithkumar's death, I was profoundly distressed. This is an unjustifiable, inexcusable, and indefensible act."