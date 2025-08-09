Sivaganga custodial death: Nikitha’s car never left parking lot, complaint probably false, suspects CBI

CHENNAI: The theft complaint that led to the custodial death of temple guard Ajithkumar in Sivaganga may have been fabricated, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) suspected on Saturday.

The guard of the Madappuram Kali temple near Tiruppuvanam, Ajithkumar, died after allegedly enduring custodial torture stemming from a jewellery theft complaint filed by Nikitha, who claimed her valuables were stolen from her car. He was taken into custody by a special police team.

The alleged custodial death sparked outrage across Tamil Nadu, following which the case was shifted to the CBI. The probe, which began on July 14, is led by CBI Special Crimes DSP Mohit Kumar from Delhi.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has directed the CBI to submit its final investigation report by August 20.

According to the revised FIR, five members of a special police team allegedly assaulted Ajithkumar despite knowing the assault could prove fatal. The officers are accused of using excessive force after Ajithkumar refused to confess to the alleged theft.

Five special police personnel involved were questioned, produced before the court, and remanded in Madurai Central Prison until August 13.

Fresh evidence uncovered by the CBI now casts serious doubt on the original theft allegation.

Investigators have found that Nikitha's car never left the temple parking lot on the day she claimed her jewellery was stolen. This finding directly contradicts her initial statement that the jewellery went missing after she had parked the vehicle elsewhere.

Investigators believe her complaint may have been fabricated, noting inconsistencies in her statements.

With the CBI's findings pointing towards a possible false theft report, the case has taken a significant turn, raising questions not only about police conduct but also about the circumstances that led to the fatal incident.