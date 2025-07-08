Sivaganga custodial death: Nikitha resumes work amid controversy

CHENNAI: Amid controversy and allegations of fraud, Nikitha, the complainant in the Ajith Kumar custody death case, has returned to work at a college in Dindigul, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

A few days ago, Tamil Nadu witnessed a massive outrage after Ajith Kumar (28), a security guard at the Madapuram Bathirakaliamman temple near Thirupuvanam was brutally beaten to death by the police after being taken for questioning in connection with a jewelry theft complaint.

The complaint was filed by Nikitha from Alampatti in Madurai, who accused Ajith Kumar of stealing jewellery from her car. However, it has recently come to light that Nikitha has been implicated in multiple fraud cases.

In the midst of all this, Nikitha, who was on a long leave since the incident, went back to work as a botany professor at a private college.