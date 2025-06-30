Sivaganga custodial death: Ministers, officials try to de-escalate; kin demands justice

SIVAGANGA: Senior officials held discussions with the family of Ajith Kumar, the temple security guard who died in police custody, as protests erupted in Madapuram village demanding the arrest of suspended policemen and shops remained shut in mourning.

Ajith Kumar (28), a contract security guard at Madapuram temple, died due to alleged assault during interrogation by the police who were investigating a jewellery theft case.

When Thirupuvanam tahsildar Vijayakumar and two DSPs met them on Sunday morning, Ajith’s family demanded the arrest of all six suspended police officers. Later, Sivaganga SP Ashish Rawat, RDO Vijayakumar, DSPs, panchayat president Sengaimaran, and revenue officials also met the family, who reiterated their demand for arrests.

Shops across Madapuram remained closed since morning. Around 300 relatives and villagers marched from Ajith’s home to the temple office, raising slogans condemning the police brutality that led to his death in custody.

To pacify the situation, Minister KR Periyakaruppan offered Rs 5 lakh from personal funds, while HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu promised a permanent job for Ajith’s brother Navinkumar.

As DMK workers attempted to take Ajith’s mother and brother to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai in a DMK-flagged car, AIADMK cadre led by district secretary PR Senthilnathan staged a roadblock, demanding the family not be transported in a party vehicle.

The police soon intervened to de-escalate the situation, and later took the family to the hospital in a police vehicle under SP Rawat’s supervision.

Heavy police deployment remained in Madapuram to maintain order.