Sivaganga custodial death: Law students protest in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Students from Government Law College staged a protest on Friday, demanding a fitting punishment for the persons behind the Tirubuvanam custodial death.

While a series of protests are going on against the custodial death of Ajith Kumar at Tirubuvanam in Sivagangai district, the students from Government Law College, Tiruchy staged a protest demanding fitting punishment to the persons involved in the offence.

They also demanded that the government should attach the properties of the police personnel behind the offence and hand them over to the family of the deceased, Ajith Kumar.

They raised slogans against the police and demanded a fair investigation and action as per the law. They also demanded proper justice to Ajith Kumar’s family; otherwise, protests would be intensified across the state.