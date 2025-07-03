Sivaganga custodial death: Govt provides job, house plot to victim’s kin

CHENNAI: A day after Chief Minister MK Stalin tendered an apology to custodial death victim Ajithkumar's mother and ordered the transfer of the case probe to the CBI, the state government on Tuesday awarded a job on compassionate grounds and a house plot to the family.

State Cooperatives Minister KR Periyakaruppan, accompanied by District Collector K Porkodi and Manamadurai MLA Tamizharasi Ravikumar, handed over the order to the deceased Ajith's brother Naveenkumar (27) for appointment as a technician in Sivaganga District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union Ltd in Karaikudi on compassionate grounds.

Also, an order for allotting a house plot measuring three cents in Theli Revenue Village was handed over to Malathi, the mother of the deceased Ajithkumar.

The state government has provided the job and house patta to the custodial death victim's family, a day after Chief Minister Stalin apologised to them over the phone and offered to extend all possible assistance to the family from the government. At a personal level, Stalin told Naveen that he would secure punishment for the perpetrators of the crime.