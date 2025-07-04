Sivaganga Custodial Death: Flurry of fraud plaints against Nikitha; ex-hubby turns ‘witness’

CHENNAI: Days after the custodial death of the Thirupuvanam temple guard B Ajith Kumar, after being held in illegal detention based on a jewellery theft case filed by a college professor, JP Nikitha, complaints and petitions are pouring in against the latter over alleged frauds and cash-for-jobs scams.

Many of the victims of Nikitha approached the Tirumangalam Assistant Superintendent of Police on Thursday to file their complaints seeking her arrest and interrogation. Some of the petitions allege that Nikitha cheated them out of lakhs of money by making false promises of securing government sector jobs.

Selvam, a resident of Thengalpatti village in Madurai, stated that he provided Nikitha with Rs 25 lakh in 2010, based on a promise of securing him a permanent job as a professor in a government college. However, she neither got the job nor returned the money, he accused. The petitioner stated that Nikitha’s mother, Sivakami, is also complicit, alleging that she had demanded money for securing him the job.

Another alleged victim, Murugesan from Alampatti village, said he handed Nikitha Rs 2.5 lakh, trusting her words on getting him a government librarian post.

Another complainant, Muthukodi, said that police took no action despite petitioning cops over defrauding her of Rs 2.5 lakh. Muthukodi said she was given a false promise of an anganwadi job. All these fraudulent activities happened in 2010 and 2011, and citing these, the victims sought immediate intervention of the police to arrest Nikitha and help them recover the lost money.

Nikita may have cooked up jewellery theft, says ex-hubby KC Thirumaran, president of a party named South Indian Forward Bloc, claimed that he was the third husband of Nikitha and alleged that she was a con artist.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the grief-stricken family of Ajith Kumar in Madapuram, he said that Nikitha had a long history of cheating and had also a pattern of marriage fraud. He himself claimed to be the victim and alleged that Nikitha’s father demanded Rs 10 lakh as compensation from him for divorce fourteen years ago. “If I had known earlier that the complainant was the same Nikitha, I would have said clearly that she couldn’t have lost any such valuables and had all the possibilities of faking it,” he added.

He alleged that the complaint she preferred against Ajith Kumar seemed to be fake and said that she could have been involved in a quarrel with Ajith Kumar for some reason, leading to the 'false' theft complaint. Nikitha should be arrested immediately for a thorough investigation, to find out facts, he said.