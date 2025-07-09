Sivaganga custodial death: Complete probe into Ajith’s death before Aug 20, HC tells CBI

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to complete its probe into the custodial death of a temple security guard and submit the final report on August 20.

The guard B Ajithkumar (29) was allegedly killed during a police interrogation the day after a theft complaint was lodged with the Thiruppuvanam police.

The IV additional district judge, Madurai, S John Sundarlal Suresh, who completed the inquiry into the case, as per court’s directive, submitted a detailed report before the bench on Tuesday. A division bench, comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete, carefully went through the report, which has recorded facts and submitted material evidence collected during the course of the inquiry. The report will aid the CBI to expedite their probe and file a final report.

The report suggested a gruesome attack and murder of Ajithkumar, the temple security guard who was accused of stealing jewellery from a car, based on a complaint lodged by one Nikita.

Ajithkumar neither had criminal antecedents nor faced any criminal case. There had never been a complaint about his conduct when he was working as a guard at a local temple. Hence, it is imminent for this court to consider granting interim compensation in order to win the public’s trust, said the report.

Since the State conceded before this court it was a custodial death and the same was recorded on July 1, and a criminal case was registered against five policemen, who have been remanded in judicial custody, there’s no reason to deny compensation to the victim.

The court in its order directed the CBI Director to appoint an investigating officer along with the required number of officers within a week. It further directed the investigating officer to collect the judicial probe report of material evidences, records and documents etc., from the Registrar (judicial), Madurai Bench

Besides this, the state DGP has been directed to file a forensic analysis report in a week.