Sivaganga custodial death: Amid demand for NHRC probe, TN Human Rights body seeks report in 6 weeks

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the custodial death in Sivaganga based on media reports and has directed its investigation wing to file a detailed report within six weeks.

In an order dated July 3, SHRC member V Kannadasan had directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) /Director, Investigation wing of SHRC to investigate and file the report.

The State government on Tuesday transferred the probe into the custodial death case to the CBI and the Chief Minister has assured full cooperation to the probe by the central agency.

Five policemen, Anand, Siva, Prabhu, Manikandan and Kannan have been arrested so far. Sivaganga Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashish Rawat has been transferred and placed on compulsary wait while a DSP has been suspended so far as the death of 29-year-old temple guard, Ajith Kumar, on June 28, who was “interrogated” by a special team of police in connection with the alleged theft of jewellery from a devotee’s car.

Ajith Kumar was a security guard at Bathrakaliamman temple in Thirupuvanam. Ajith Kumar’s death has invited censure across the political spectrum, with opposition parties up in arms against custodial violence. The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court too had some harsh words directed at the state government and police department. Amid demands for NHRC’s intervention, the State rights body has acted.