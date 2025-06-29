Sivaganga custodial death a sign of repressive regime, says TVK

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary N Anand joined the issue demanding the immediate arrest of police personnel allegedly involved in the custodial death Ajith, terming it a reflection of a "lawless and oppressive” DMK regime.

In a statement, Anand said, "Ajith, a temple guard at the Madapuram Bhadrakaliamman temple, was taken for questioning by the Thirupuvanam police over a missing jewellery complaint. He died in custody, a horrifying yet recurring trend under the DMK regime."

Citing previous incidents — including the Anna Nagar sexual assault case, a pregnant woman allegedly attacked by a policeman in Tiruvallur, and police questioning a student over a handkerchief bearing the TVK leader's image — Anand accused the government of allowing the police to function with impunity.

He questioned Chief Minister MK Stalin's silence, recalling his vocal criticism of police brutality during the Sathankulam custodial deaths while in opposition.

"Merely suspending the officers is not justice. FIRs must be filed, and arrests made," he said.

The TVK leader warned that the people would deliver a strong verdict against the "anarchic and arrogant" administration in the upcoming elections.