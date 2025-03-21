Sivaganga couple gets life imprisonment for killing one-year-old child

MADURAI: Fast Track Mahila Court in Sivaganga on Thursday convicted a 40-year-old woman and 48-year-old man and sentenced each of them to undergo life imprisonment after they were found guilty in a murder of a one-year-old girl.

Kannaathaal (40) of Sedambal village, who was deserted by her husband Murugavel of Melayur, in 2013 over some reasons, developed a relationship with Karthikraja (48), and delivered a girl.

Kannaathaal wanted to continue her relationship with Karthikraja and decided to kill the child. She deliberately dipped the child into a water tank.

After examining the witnesses, the Judge R Gokul Murugan found the couple guilty of murder and pronounced the sentence.