    Sivaganga couple gets life imprisonment for killing one-year-old child

    After examining the witnesses, the Judge R Gokul Murugan found the couple guilty of murder and pronounced the sentence

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 March 2025 7:36 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-21 02:23:59  )
    Sivaganga couple gets life imprisonment for killing one-year-old child
    Representative Image 

    MADURAI: Fast Track Mahila Court in Sivaganga on Thursday convicted a 40-year-old woman and 48-year-old man and sentenced each of them to undergo life imprisonment after they were found guilty in a murder of a one-year-old girl.

    Kannaathaal (40) of Sedambal village, who was deserted by her husband Murugavel of Melayur, in 2013 over some reasons, developed a relationship with Karthikraja (48), and delivered a girl.

    Kannaathaal wanted to continue her relationship with Karthikraja and decided to kill the child. She deliberately dipped the child into a water tank.

    After examining the witnesses, the Judge R Gokul Murugan found the couple guilty of murder and pronounced the sentence.

    Fast Track Mahila CourtSivagangalife imprisonment
    DTNEXT Bureau

