Sivaganga couple dies by suicide, leaves three children orphaned

CHENNAI: A couple in Sivaganga district died by suicide on Tuesday, reportedly due to ongoing domestic issues, leaving behind their three young children.

Arumugam (35), a daily wage labourer, and his wife Revathi (32) had been living in Nainarpettai village near Thiruppuvanam with their three children: Janani (11), Varun Bhagavan (9), and Vetri Vel (7). According to sources, frequent arguments between the couple had created tension in the household.

On the day of the incident, the children had gone to school. When a few relatives visited the house later, they found the front door open. On entering, they discovered the couple hanging, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Revathi was found dead on the spot. Arumugam was rushed to the Thiruppuvanam Government Hospital but was declared brought dead.

Police from Thiruppuvanam station arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. Preliminary inquiries suggest that the couple ended their lives following a family dispute.





Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app