Sivaganga Collector assures probe into how petitions 'found way' to river

CHENNAI: The Sivaganga district administration has launched an investigation after ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ petitions were found dumped on the banks of the Vaigai near Thirupuvanam.

In a statement, Sivaganga District Collector K Porkodi said that a preliminary inquiry revealed that the petitions recovered from the riverbank were copies of grievances that had already been addressed.

“Inquiry has begun with employees of the Thirupuvanam taluk office to ascertain how the copies were leaked. A police complaint has also been filed, and investigations are underway to take action against anti-social elements attempting to defame the government,” she said.

Meanwhile, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss expressed shock over the incident, saying it reflected the government’s disregard for people’s demands. “This is an example of what sort of respect the DMK government has for the grievances of the people,” he said.