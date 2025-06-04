Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Jun 2025 9:07 PM IST
    Sivaganga: 13 held for beating brothers to death over goat theft bid
    Representative Image

    MADURAI: Thirteen persons were arrested for beating two brothers to death at Alagamanagari in Sivaganga on Wednesday.

    The incident occurred late at night on Sunday when the brothers attempted to steal goats and chickens from a farmhouse.

    The deceased were Manikandan (31) of Kattanipatti village and his brother Sivasankaran (24). Madhagupatti police filed a case and arrested S Thirupathi (45), A Semaraj (35), R Prabhu (30), V Deepak (30), S Vigneswaran (31), R Dinesh (31) of Alagamanagari, S Vinoth (34) of Usilampatti, K Praveeth (20), K Arunpandi (29) of Alagamanagari, M Yuvaraj (22), K Aravind (25), S Manikandan (31) of the same village and M Seeman (43) of Thirumalai.

    The accused were sent to judicial custody.

    DTNEXT Bureau

