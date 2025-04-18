Sivagalai artefacts to add glitter to Porunai Museum in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: The Department of Archaeology will present rare antiquities unearthed during various excavations across the State at the upcoming Porunai Museum in Tirunelveli, as part of a thematic narrative planned for the facility.

Spanning 55,500 square feet at Reddiarpatti, the museum will feature artefacts discovered at key archaeological sites including Sivagalai, Korkai, and Adichanallur.

It would incorporate traditional architectural elements such as courtyards, pillars and corridors, resembling regional aesthetics.

“So far, 70% of the construction works of the museum have been completed. At present, the work is underway to develop and display a concept note to showcase the rare antiques found in the excavations to define a thematic narrative and conceptual framework,” Minister Thangam Thennarasu said.

According to officials, the 160 archaeological sites have been identified in the Porunai (Tamirabarani) river valley and unearthed microlithic flakes, megalithic burial sites, cup marks, inscriptions and loose sculptures during the exploration in the region.

Experts have been studying the materials found in these sites. The identification and documentation of sites would find place in the Porunai Museum, which would be established at Rs 33 crore.

The government has also taken the initiative to establish the Gangaikondacholapuram Museum at Rs 22.10 crore in over four hectares of land. The government is awaiting approval from the Archaeological Survey of India to commence the work.

The government has also envisaged taking up archaeological excavation in eight sites-Keeladi in Sivagangai, Pattanamaraudur in Thoothukudi, Karivalamvanthanallur in Tenkasi, Nagapattinam, Manikkollai in Cuddalore, Adichanur in Villupuram and Telunganur in Salem-this fiscal year. These efforts would aid the government in reconstructing the past through interdisciplinary collaboration by adopting a scientific approach.

The department has also documented over 15,000 graffiti signs from 140 archaeological sites in the State, ranging from the Iron Age to the Early historic period, the minister said and added that Thulukkapatti excavation in Tirunelveli district alone yielded around 5,000 graffiti bearing potsherds.

“It was one of the highest numbers of sherds ever found in the country, and 90% of the graffiti signs unearthed in TN had parallels with Indus graffiti signs that were being used by the people at that time,” said the minister.