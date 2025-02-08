Sit-in protests by Samsung factory workers enter fourth day

CHENNAI: The sit-in protest by the Samsung factory workers entered its fourth day on Saturday seeking the reinstatement of the three suspended workers and urging the management to stop attempts to break the union by canvassing support for the workers' committee.

CITU-backed Samsung India Employees Union president E. Muthukumar said that the gate meetings were held in various factories in Kancheepuram in support of the protesting Samsung workers.

He blamed the management’s attempt to break the union by forcing the workers to join the worker’s committee for the ongoing protest. “Three union office bearers were suspended as they resisted the management-backed workers committee,” he said.

Sources in Samsung India said that three workers were suspended as they led a mob of workers into the factory lobby to intimidate the Korean management staff on January 31. The action was taken against the three leaders of the union who led the mob following protocol, sources added.

Sources said that the workers were continuing the illegal protests by trespassing on the factory premises. Sources denied that the management canvassed support among the workers for the workers' committee. Sources also maintained that the protest by a section of workers did not impact the production.

Samsung's spokesperson has already said that it does not condone any unlawful actions by employees that disrupt the industrial peace at the workplace.

“The company has filed official complaints with the relevant authorities against certain workers who have violated this policy. They will be subject to appropriate disciplinary action following a formal enquiry and have been suspended to protect the work environment and other workers. This legitimate measure was taken by all applicable Indian laws.”