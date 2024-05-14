Sister’s hubby, 5 others kill man over property dispute in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: Police arrested six accused in a murder case in Thoothukudi in just twenty-four hours after the incident.

The 32-year-old victim is identified as Senthil Arumugam of Annanagar. An armed gang murdered him near his house on Saturday night, the police said. Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan inspected the spot and held inquiries.

The police investigations revealed that a dispute over sharing property with his sister, who is settled in Nalattinputhur near Kovilpatti, had led to the murder.

The victim’s sister’s husband L Gopinath (37) has been engaging in altercations with the victim on several occasions over the property dispute, according to the police.

The accused, who were arrested, have been identified as Gopinath, P Sankar alias Sankaralingam (28), M Manikandan (26), M Ramkumar (25), K Tamilselvam (24) and S Srinath (22).