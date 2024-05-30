Siren to alert flash floods installed at Courtallam falls in Tenkasi dist

MADURAI: A siren warning system was installed near the Main Falls at Courtallam, in Tenkasi district. The siren is to alert people, especially those bathing in the waterfalls, of any imminent danger, sources revealed. Tenkasi Collector AK Kamal Kishore, said on Wednesday, that initially the facility was put at the ‘Main Falls’ changing room area.

If forest guards monitoring the flow upstream signals of heavy flow, the button would be pressed to sound the siren. Moreover, a public address system is also in place in the waterfall areas to alert bathers, if required.