SIR of voter rolls in Tamil Nadu to begin soon: ECI tells Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday informed the Madras High Court that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across Tamil Nadu will begin next week, as part of the nationwide exercise. The development comes ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections in the State in 2026.

The submission came during the hearing of a plea filed by former AIADMK MLA Sathyanarayanan, who alleged large-scale irregularities in the T Nagar voters’ list. He claimed that over 13,000 names of AIADMK supporters were deleted to favour the DMK, according to a Maalaimalar report.

The ECI assured the court that Sathyanarayanan’s complaint would be examined as part of the upcoming revision process. Following this, the High Court directed the submission of the Supreme Court’s order related to the case concerning SIR in Bihar.

Earlier this year, the ECI carried out a SIR exercise in Bihar, during which lakhs of names of voters who had died, moved out of the state, or were missing were deleted from the rolls, while several lakh new voters were added.