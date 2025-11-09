SIR is a grand conspiracy; PM Modi must resign, says Tamil Nadu Minister Mano Thangaraj

CHENNAI: State Minister for Milk and Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the controversial “SIR” is a massive electoral conspiracy carried out with the help of the Election Commission. He demanded that the Prime Minister take moral responsibility and resign from his post.

Speaking to reporters after attending a health awareness event in Teynampet here, the Minister said that SIR was not just a digital manipulation but a deliberate attempt to subvert democracy. “SIR is a grand electoral scam. We have initiated all necessary steps to prevent such fraudulent practices in future, and the DMK is fully prepared to face the situation,” he asserted.

Accusing the BJP of orchestrating this scheme to influence election outcomes, Thangaraj said, “With the Election Commission’s silent support, Modi secured victory through deceit. He should resign immediately and face public scrutiny.”

The Minister further claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had already exposed this conspiracy with substantial documentary evidence.

Criticising the AIADMK, Mano Thangaraj said, “Instead of questioning this massive electoral fraud, AIADMK is busy targeting the DMK with false allegations. If they truly had any political courage, they should have raised their voice against SIR.”

He added that the AIADMK had become a “sinking ship” that continues to drown further by aligning with the BJP.