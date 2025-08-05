SIR drive in Bihar anti-democratic, hold all parties’ meeting: Thiruma urges CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Calling the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar an anti-democratic exercise, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan alleged that the premeditated drive, carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI) under the direction of the BJP-led Union government, poses a serious threat to the nation.

He claimed that the first phase of the drive excluded around 65 lakh voters from the rolls, the majority of whom were from minority communities.

Though Opposition leaders and Members of Parliament have been demanding a debate on the SIR in Parliament, the issue has not been taken up for discussion, Thiruma told journalists in Chennai. He stressed the need for an all-party meeting to address the matter and appealed to Chief Minister M K Stalin to convene an all-party meeting on this issue.

He further warned that a similar pattern could be implemented in Tamil Nadu as well. “We have learnt that the ECI is planning to conduct SIR across all states. Hence, it could be carried out here too,” he said. “Approximately 70 lakh people have migrated to TN from other states as labourers and merchants. There are attempts to enrol them in the State’s electoral rolls, which could pose a threat to TN and its interests in the future.”

On the issue of honour killings, the VCK leader announced that his party would stage protests across all district headquarters on August 9, demanding that the State government enact special legislation to curb honour-based crimes.