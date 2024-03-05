SIPCOT holds Biz Buddy meets

CHENNAI: The Biz Buddy grievance redressal meetings of SIPCOT industrial parks were held in all the SIPCOTs across Tamil Nadu on Monday.

According to a release from the State government, “The Biz Buddy meetings were held at the project offices in all SIPCOTs to identify and solve the problems in industrial parks. The meeting was attended by factory operators and residents of SIPCOTs. During the grievance redressal meetings, the project officers received various petitions from the public and industry operators and it was assured that the petitions would be dealt with immediately and resolved within 14 days.”

The release said the Biz Buddy meeting scheme will be implemented as an opportunity for the entrepreneurs and public to immediately address the deficiencies found in the SIPCOT industrial parks from time to time. After the meeting, the SIPCOT project officers conducted a field inspection at their respective industrial parks and took detailed measures regarding further infra development in the areas and assured that a solution would be found soon.

A total of 177 petitions were received and recommended for further action. The Biz Buddy grievance redressal meetings will continue to be held on the first Monday of every month.