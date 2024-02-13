Sinthanai Selvan applauds TN govt’s efforts to introduce Bill to implement SC/ST subplan effectively

CHENNAI: VCK floor leader Sinthanai Selvan on Tuesday lauded the efforts of the DMK's Dravidian Model government to introduce the Tamil Nadu Development Action plan for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill 2024 in the session of the assembly. It was aimed to uplift the marganlised sections of the society.



While participating in the motion of thanks to the Governor's address, Sinthanai Selvan flagged the issues related to the backlog vacancies reserved for the SC/ST and urged the government to look into it.

He also pointed out that over 14,000 posts reserved for the SC/ST candidates were lying vacant in the education department alone and appealed to the government to take appropriate measures to fill the vacant posts.

To display the preamble of the Indian Constitution in all the government offices and also include the same in the school curriculum. He also appreciated the government's initiative to bring an exclusive Act to efficiently implement the SC subplan. He also urged the TN government to display the preamble of Constitution in all the government offices to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence, while the government should also take efforts to inculcate the Constitution among the students community.