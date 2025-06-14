Single-teacher syndrome inflicting colleges too as TN govt allots just one guest faculty for new courses, says Anbumani

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the government has permitted the appointment of only 252 guest lecturers to the newly announced 252 courses in 100 government arts and science colleges, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the government for ‘converting’ the colleges into single-teacher institutions.

In a statement, Anbumani said that at least three lecturers should be appointed while starting a new course (department) in any college. "In total, as many as 13,346 seats have been newly created. But, permission has been given to appoint only 252 guest lecturers. They will be paid Rs 25,000 per month each. Already, 2,008 seats were created in 29 government colleges. But, not a single lecturer has been appointed for the new seats," he added.

He pointed out that the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education has recommended 558 guest lecturers for 252 new courses and allocated Rs 13,95 crore to pay their salaries.

"But, the higher education department has allocated only Rs. 6.30 crore. Despite the DMK government’s claims that it provides quality education, more than 4,000 government schools are being run with a single teacher. Now, the government is trying to make colleges the same way. The attitude of the government will bury the quality of education," he warned.

He expressed that not a single assistant professor has been appointed to the government colleges during the last 10 years. "Of around 10,500 assistant professor posts, more than 9,000 are vacant. Of the total vacant posts, 7,500 have been filled with guest lecturers. Reservation norms are not followed in guest lecturers' appointment," he said.

He demanded that the government appoint at least two permanent lecturers for the new courses and adhere to the reservation policy for guest lecturer recruitment.