Single-journey suburban train tickets bookable on Chennai One app; AC local excluded

CHENNAI: Paperless single-journey tickets for local train travel in second and first class can be booked through the newly launched Chennai One app, Southern Railway clarified. However, AC local suburban tickets are presently unavailable on the platform.

Express and superfast tickets to destinations such as Arakkonam, Tiruttani, Chengalpattu, Gummidipoondi, and Kancheepuram are also excluded on the app.

The Chennai One app allows booking of unreserved tickets on suburban routes including Chennai–Gummidipoondi, Chennai–Arakkonam–Tiruttani, Chennai Beach–Chengalpattu–Tirumalpur, and Chennai Beach–Velachery.

Launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin on September 22, Chennai One allows passengers to use a single QR-based ticket across buses, metro, suburban trains, rental autos and cabs.

Suburban train tickets booked via the app work like those on the UTS app — valid for three hours, non-cancellable, and must be shown using the “Show Original Train Ticket” option during inspections.

Refunds in exceptional cases will be handled only by CUMTA as per railway policy, the statement said.

(Contact: support@chennaione.in, for app grievances.)